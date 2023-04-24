Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU — HONOLULU — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $46.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.7 million.
Bank of Hawaii shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.
