Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU — HONOLULU — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $46.8 million. The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.14 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.7 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

