Cadence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $241.8 million. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $980 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.96 to $5.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.07 billion.

Cadence shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $212.98, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

