Cadence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. — TUPELO, Miss. — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $76.6 million.
The bank posted revenue of $600.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.1 million.
Cadence shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.58, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CADE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CADE