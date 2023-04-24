Capital City Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million. The Tallahassee, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.6 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

