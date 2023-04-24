Capital City Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.6 million, also topping Street forecasts.
Capital City Bank shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.
