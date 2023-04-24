Crown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $102 million. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

Crown shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $79.05, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

GiftOutline Gift Article