First Republic Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — First Republic Bank (FRC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $269 million.
The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.21 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.
_____
