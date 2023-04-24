HealthStream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2.6 million.
The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $68.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.3 million.
HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $277.5 million to $283 million.
