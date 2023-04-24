Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $42.7 million.
The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $457.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.4 million.
Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion.
