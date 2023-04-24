HomeStreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5.1 million.
The real estate lender posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $59.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.2 million.
