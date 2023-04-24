Hope Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $249.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $144.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.8 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOPE