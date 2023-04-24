Independent Bank Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas — MCKINNEY, Texas — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its first quarter.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $213.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $140.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.6 million.
