Packaging Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $190.1 million.
The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
