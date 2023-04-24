Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $853 million, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.