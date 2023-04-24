Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $481.4 million.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $853 million, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.
