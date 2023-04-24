Sierra Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $8.8 million.
The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $44 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.
Sierra Bancorp shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.
