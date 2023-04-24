SmarFinancial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $11.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.9 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.1 million.
