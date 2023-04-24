Tenable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. — COLUMBIA, Md. — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Monday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.
The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $189 million to $191 million for the fiscal second quarter.
