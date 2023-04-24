Tenable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBIA, Md. — COLUMBIA, Md. — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Monday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $189 million to $191 million for the fiscal second quarter.

