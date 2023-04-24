Whirlpool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported a loss of $179 million in its first quarter.
The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.
Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $18 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.4 billion.
