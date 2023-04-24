Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the past decade, high real estate costs in and around the District of Columbia and pressure to reduce government spending inspired a campaign to decrease the amount of federal office space. The Obama administration announced its “Freeze the Footprint” policy in 2013 and moved on to “Reduce the Footprint” in 2015. The Trump administration continued this, with federal agencies’ leased space falling from 198 million square feet in 2013 to just more than 187 million in 2020 and also moved agencies from inside the Beltway to cheaper locales such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Grand Junction, Colorado. These moves meshed with a bipartisan effort to encourage federal agencies to allow more employees to work remotely (did you know there was a Telework Enhancement Act of 2010?), which was meant to aid in recruiting and retaining workers as well as holding down real estate and energy costs.

Then came Covid-19 and the work-from-home revolution it unleashed. Federal office workers took to remote work with alacrity and have stuck to it with tenacity.

Which is great news, right? Elected officials from both parties wanted more telework and less need for expensive office space. Now they’ve got both! Yet pretty much all one hears these days about the great federal remote-work experiment are complaints. Many have to do with its clearly negative effects on the Washington economy and the challenges it poses for commercial real estate and public transportation in the region. Others center on concerns that stay-at-home federal workers aren’t getting the job done for taxpayers. These are real issues, but we shouldn’t forget that there were pretty good reasons to encourage more remote work in the federal government in the first place.

How many federal office workers are staying home? In its most recent annual report to Congress on the “Status of Telework in the Federal Government,” the Office of Personnel Management said 47% of federal employees were eligible to telework in the 2021 fiscal year, and of those 94% of did so at least occasionally, more than half for three or more days a week. A 2022 OPM survey of 550,000 federal employees found that 56% teleworked at least one day a week, with 39% doing it three or more days a week. Commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield estimated based on General Services Administration data that employee ID-card swipes at leased Washington-area federal offices were at about 5% of pre-pandemic levels last fall — a number that the GSA disputed but has yet to supplant with its own estimate.

Whichever measure one goes by, these remote-work rates appear to be higher (and office occupancy lower) than in the private sector. The Kastle Systems weekly readout of office occupancy in 10 major metropolitan areas at businesses that use its access controls currently shows an average occupancy of 46.3% of pre-pandemic levels, with the Washington area at 43.1%. The latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, from the first half of March, found that 27% of Americans 18 and older “teleworked or worked from home” at least one day the previous week, 20% for three days or more. Restrict that to people with a bachelor’s degree or higher — a rough proxy for the telework-eligible half of the federal workforce (53% of federal workers had bachelor’s degrees or higher as of 2018) — and 48% worked from home at least one day, and 34% for at least three days.

The entire Washington metropolitan area, which trailed tech hotbeds such as the San Francisco and San Jose areas in some work-from-home surveys earlier in the pandemic, leads the way in the latest Household Pulse, with the District of Columbia proper even higher at 54.5% teleworking at least one day a week.

All this working from home means less commuting into office districts, with commensurate declines in employment at restaurants, retailers and other service providers there. DC has been hit especially hard, with a 4.6% decline in payroll employment since February 2020 — almost four times the 1.2% drop in New York City. Timely jobs numbers aren’t available for most other US cities, but among the 15 largest metro areas the Washington area has had the second-worst employment performance.

It is concerns about this economic damage that have received the most attention, with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and local business leaders calling again and again for federal workers to return to the office. If they’re going to go back, they should definitely do it now rather than later. But as Jacqueline Simon, policy director for the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, told Bloomberg News: “The federal government doesn’t exist to provide business to downtown restaurants. It exists to provide services to the American people.”

Does remote work get in the way of that? Members of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which passed a bill in January requiring federal agencies to dial telework back to pre-pandemic levels, argue that it does. (The proposal stands no chance of getting through the Senate.) Bill sponsor James Comer of Kentucky said the pandemic expansion of telework has “crippled the ability of departments and agencies to fulfill their responsibilities and created cumbersome backlogs.”

There have, in fact, been cumbersome backlogs at the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service and other agencies, but these seem to have been caused or exacerbated more by pandemic shutdowns that in some cases lasted far too long than by letting people who can do their jobs remotely do them remotely. Understaffing may have been an issue too — since hiring 5,000 new staffers with funds from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has plowed through its backlog of paper returns and cut telephone wait times from 27 minutes to four.

That’s not to say remote work hasn’t caused any government productivity problems. The private sector is in the midst of a vast experiment in hybrid and remote work, with different companies and industries taking radically different approaches, and we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out. The federal government is less well equipped for that kind of experimentation and less able to judge what works best simply because productivity is harder to measure in the public sector than at private companies.

The customer-service tasks that dominate some federal agencies’ responsibilities have been among the best use cases for remote work in the private sector, with JetBlue Airways Corp., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and other companies using home-based call-center workers since the 2000s and a landmark 2015 academic study finding that remote work increased productivity at an online travel agency in China. But much of Washington-area government work is of a different sort, and my guess is that abruptly switching it to majority-remote, as seems to have happened at a lot of agencies, is not the really best way to “provide services to the American people.” The Biden administration seems to agree, with Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda D. Young urging agencies last week to “substantially increase meaningful in-person work at Federal offices, particularly at headquarters and equivalents.”

Those words were contained in a jargon-filled 19-page memo that was light on outright decrees and still encouraged “using flexible operational policies as an important tool in talent recruitment and retention.” President Joe Biden is not about to go all Jamie Dimon on the federal workforce. How could he? He works from home! Also, he probably shouldn’t. During the first two years of the pandemic, the GSA was able to reduce federal leased office space by an additional 7 million square feet to 180 million. The controversial move of two US Department of Agriculture research agencies to Kansas City, which occasioned mass staff departures before the pandemic, seems to have been rescued by the easing of telework rules, with many, possibly most new hires working fully remotely. Remote work makes lots of sense for the federal government, if perhaps not at the extremely elevated levels that have prevailed since the beginning of the pandemic.

