The crisis of confidence among Credit Suisse Group AG’s clients in March really was as bad as it seemed. At its worst, the Swiss bank was being propped up by central bank loans of 168 billion Swiss francs ($189 billion), equivalent to more than one-third of its total liabilities at the end of 2022.

Swiss authorities have stressed repeatedly that Credit Suisse wouldn’t have survived if it had been allowed to open independently on March 20 rather than being rescued by UBS Group AG, in a deal agreed the day before, due to complete this year. The bank’s first-quarter results released Monday back up that claim.

Credit Suisse said it had suffered a flood of deposit and asset outflows in the days leading up to and straight after its rescue was organized by the government, finance regulator and central bank. By the end of the quarter, it had lost 67 billion francs of deposits, leaving it with 166 billion francs – that is barely more than half its deposit base at the end of June last year.

The outflows have stabilized but not reversed since the worst of the panic. Credit Suisse managed to repay 60 billion francs of central bank money before the end of the quarter and another 10 billion francs since.

What remains for the buyer is a bank that had one of its weakest quarters for years in its core businesses; only the previous quarter was worse for the group. And in the key-wealth management unit that UBS really wants, revenue in the first quarter was even worse than the final quarter of last year, down 10%.

The revenue comparisons are muddied because Credit Suisse restated its earnings for the past couple of years to reflect the creation in January of a new bad bank, set up for businesses it planned to sell or wind down, such as US mortgage bond-trading, which Apollo Global Management Inc. is buying. Still, executives at UBS are likely to be alarmed at results for the investment bank and markets business because the bits they more likely want to keep performed the worst.

Credit Suisse’s first-quarter equities-trading revenue was down 36% year-on-year in dollars, versus an average decline of 15% for its US peers. Its fees for advising on takeovers and fundraisings were down 51% versus an average drop of 23% for US peers. But ironically, the bond- and currency-trading desks that UBS has the least interest in reported revenue only 5% lower versus a US average of no change.

The main lesson here is that Credit Suisse really was on emergency life support when the rescue deal was struck. UBS releases its own results Tuesday and ought to update investors on its plans for the business. On this evidence, it needs to get hold of Credit Suisse, its staff and its clients as quickly as possible to ensure there is enough left worth saving.MORE FROM BLOOMBERG OPINION:

• UBS Has a Chip to Counter Credit Suisse Dissent: Paul J. Davies

• European Bank Debt Shakes Off Swiss Hangover: Marcus Ashworth

• Swiss Bankers Forgot They’re Meant to Be Boring: Matthew Brooker

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

