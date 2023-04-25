Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will the latest round of cost cuts at 3M Co. actually bolster the bottom line? Its recent track record isn’t encouraging. The maker of Post-It notes, automotive adhesives and roofing granules said on Tuesday that it would eliminate 6,000 jobs as Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman follows through on a pledge to take a “deeper look at everything we do” after a series of disappointing earnings updates and a more than $50 billion slide in 3M’s market value during his tenure. Also on Tuesday, 3M said first-quarter adjusted sales slid about 6% after backing out the impact of currency swings and divestitures amid weaker demand for face masks, consumer electronics, biopharmaceutical products and home-improvement goods — categories that benefited from pandemic trends that are unwinding. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance, but this assumes a second-half improvement in a macroeconomic environment that Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala said is “fluid and uncertain.”

Read more: 3M’s CEO Swamped by a $50 Billion Stock Rout

Advertisement

The latest job cuts are aimed at reducing the size of 3M’s corporate center, simplifying its supply chain, streamlining its geographic footprint and thinning out layers of management. They are in addition to a January plan to trim 2,500 global manufacturing positions to adjust to declining demand and “streamline the organization,” as Patolawala put it at the time. The company announced a similar restructuring effort in April 2019 that targeted 2,000 jobs “with emphasis on corporate structure and underperforming areas of the portfolio” after 3M reorganized its business segments around the customers they serve rather than just a rote labeling by market. An additional 1,500 jobs were cut in January of 2020 as part of 3M’s pivot to a “streamlined organizational structure” and a new global operating model that would push more responsibility to the businesses rather than their geographic overlords. Some 2,900 positions were eliminated in December 2020 as the company grappled with the effects of pandemic and pushed forward an acceleration of this “streamlining.”

After all this streamlining, one might think that the company would be more, um, streamlined by now. 3M has divested a drug-delivery business, merged its food-safety unit with Neogen Corp. in a reverse Morris trust transaction and is spinning off its health-care division. But all of this cost cutting and reorganizing has failed to translate into a material boost to 3M’s profit margins. The goals of the just-announced job cost cuts beg the question of what 3M has actually been doing during these past restructuring initiatives. What was the point of those past rounds of cost-slashing if not to reduce the size of 3M’s corporate center, simplify its supply chain, streamline its geographic footprint and thin out layers of management?

Read more: 3M Is Adrift, and There’s No Easy Solution

Advertisement

3M is swinging a bigger ax this time around, which perhaps suggests that it didn’t cut deeply enough in the past. 3M anticipates this latest cost reduction will boost operating income by $700 million to $900 million annually. But it’s understandable that investors would be skeptical of the ultimate profitability benefit from this latest in its long running string of restructuring programs. As Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell put it to me in 2021, “It feels like whatever gross savings or benefits they’re getting from these restructuring programs, there’s always some offset, whether that’s Covid, the trade war, raw material cost increases or the dollar going up.”

3M’s current cost-cutting push comes as the outlook for the broader economy becomes cloudier. Separately on Tuesday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc. fell the most since 2015 after the company said weaker-than-anticipated shipping volumes from US retailers and continued sluggishness in Asian markets would push its sales forecast to the low end of its previous guidance range, adding to a string of worrying commentary from lighting-maker Acuity Brands Inc., specialty chemicals company RPM International Inc., semiconductor manufacturing supplier VAT Group AG and industrial distributor Fastenal Co. The biggest anchor on 3M’s stock price is a pair of legal headaches tied to military earplugs and legacy manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that analysts estimate could end up costing the company in the ballpark of $30 billion-plus on a combined basis. Job cuts can’t help with these issues.

Read more: 3M Adds Another Legal Worry to Its Headaches

Advertisement

3M also announced that Michael Vale, the previous head of 3M’s safety and industrial division, had been promoted to serve as chief business and country officer, a new role on the company’s operations committee. Vale will report to CEO Roman, but his upsized responsibilities may spark speculation that he’s in line to eventually succeed his boss. Recall that Roman served as chief operating officer before succeeding Inge Thulin as CEO in 2018. Roman is at least 63 years old. 3M waived its mandatory retirement age of 65 for Thulin but didn’t respond to an inquiry as to whether the limit would apply to Roman. One of 3M’s largest shareholders, Bert Flossbach, co-founder of German mutual-fund firm Flossbach von Storch AG, has questioned whether a string of earnings disappointments at 3M means it’s time for new leadership, according to a late January letter reported on by the Wall Street Journal.

To Roman’s credit, he appears to be constantly trying to fix 3M. Unfortunately, he has little to show for it.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• How CEOs Can Stop Failing Frontline Workers: Adrian Wooldridge

• Fastenal Raises Another Industrial Red Flag: Brooke Sutherland

• A Rising Factory Tide Won’t Lift All Boats: Sutherland & Trivedi

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. A former M&A reporter for Bloomberg News, she writes the Industrial Strength newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article