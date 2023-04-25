Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company

WILLISTON, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
“The War on Drugs (first so named by President Richard Nixon) has targeted lower income Black and Brown people thru over policing, discriminatory prosecution, and discriminatory sentencing,” the website states. “That’s why despite using pot at the same rate, Black people are 4 times more likely to be arrested than Whites.”
Ben’s Best Blnz, or B3, says it licenses its formulas, packaging, trademarks, and marketing materials to for-profit businesses that pay a royalty. After expenses are deducted, the royalties are donated to the cause.
The cannabis is grown in soil using no nonorganic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, the website states.
The B3 products, including pre-rolled joints with lower levels of the psychoactive compound THC, are expected to be available in cannabis shops in Vermont next month.