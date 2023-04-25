Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For all his professed reluctance to embark on a dramatic shift, there is one preferred tool of his predecessor that new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda should ditch: Shock therapy. Haruhiko Kuroda’s penchant for sharp moves in policy sowed a legacy of distrust that the new leader should distance himself from.

If monetary policy in the second-largest Asian economy is ever to return to a semblance of what used to be called “normal,” then some caution, deliberation and prudent signaling are great ways for Ueda to begin. Surprises have their role, especially if they juice the economy. But officials need to pick their shots. What’s needed is a listening tour, not another jolt. Take the trauma out of BOJ watching.

Ueda hasn’t expressed any discomfort with the stance he inherits. Public comments since he was picked by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in February indicate support for capping the yield on 10-year government bonds near zero and providing the economy with continued stimulus. Crucially, he has also backed BOJ forecasts that inflation will retreat to below the bank’s 2% target. Initial views can change, of course, and policy would still be relatively easy if tightened a little. It would just be somewhat less easier. Yet there’s little point in scaring people right away. That’s why a review of the BOJ’s approach over the past few decades, as reported by the Sankei newspaper on Sunday, has a lot of merit.

The evaluation can be used as a pretext for change, though not an immediate one. Why go slow? To let people recover from Kuroda, who stunned repeatedly in his decade-long tenure by, among other things, taking interest rates negative in 2016 and, in the final months of his second term, allowing market rates to rise a little after spending months pushing back against the idea. You can see the lingering mistrust in how economists are approaching the two-day policy meeting that begins Thursday.

Ahead of a decision in which Ueda has given every possible hint that he will leave things alone, there really shouldn’t be as much uncertainty as there is. Most expect the bank to do little this week, but in a flurry of notes economists have been at pains to hedge their bets and flag the risk of a surprise. It’s not good to have everyone so on edge. Investors outside Japan are halfway to talking themselves into expecting an imminent policy normalization, so even minor changes in language around, say, inflation expectation or forward guidance, might lead to ructions.

This is one knock-on effect of the Kuroda years that Ueda must deal with. His predecessor disrupted the market so many times that he leaves behind a legacy of distrust. Like the football manager who can’t resist fiddling with his team’s lineup too much, Kuroda may have out-thought himself in December when he took advantage of a sleepy year-end meeting to make a yield-curve tweak he had previously denied was necessary, but had likely been mulling for months. Instead of relieving pressure, it only served to intensify it.

The strongest possible hint that this time is different has already come, however, in the form of the Sankei report. If confirmed, such a review would give Ueda breathing room — he could point to the need to finish the investigation before making any changes, lest he repeat the errors of the past — and also help draw a line between himself and Kuroda. Kuroda spoke of the need to believe in prices rising like Peter Pan had to believe that he could fly. Ueda has presented himself as evidence-based and analytic in nature. “My mission isn’t to come up with some kind of magical, special monetary policy,” Ueda told parliament during his confirmation hearings.

Not only can such an approach can help restore market trust that the bank is being honest when it speaks, a few months of review can also likely reveal that global growth is slowing, with the US possibly entering a recession, staying the need for the BOJ to act. In any case, Ueda has surprisingly little room to maneuver. Tightening would do little to curb Japan’s imported inflation, but would harm sentiment enough to erode fragile post-pandemic recovery. Ueda has also affirmed his belief that price increases will ease by themselves later this year, and is all too aware of the risks of acting too early.

Advocates of shock and awe, Kuroda-style, will say that if a truly dramatic move is planned, such as abandoning efforts to control yields entirely, it’s almost impossible to signal too much in advance. Market chaos would ensue. We wouldn’t just be talking about the equivalent of the Federal Reserve hiking by more than expected or publishing a surprisingly hawkish — or even dovish — piece of guidance. It would amount to the whole framework for setting policy being dismantled. Such a step would be more akin to a currency revaluation. You keep that stuff very close until the last possible moment. There is little sign such a step has to be rushed, however, if it is to be undertaken at all.

Oh for the days when central bankers would be at pains not to rock the boat. The best public service Ueda can perform as he begins his leadership is to be boring. We can all use the respite.

