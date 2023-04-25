ABB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH — ZURICH — ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.
The industrial automation company posted revenue of $7.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.39 billion.
ABB shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABB