ADM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $24.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.48 billion.

ADM shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

