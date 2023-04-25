ADM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $24.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.48 billion.
ADM shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.
