Ares Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $278 million.
The private equity firm posted revenue of $618 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.6 million.
Ares Capital shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.
