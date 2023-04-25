Armstrong World Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LANCASTER, Pa. — LANCASTER, Pa. — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $47.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $310.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.3 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

GiftOutline Gift Article