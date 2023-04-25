Asbury Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $181.4 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $8.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.94 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

