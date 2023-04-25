Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

Avangrid shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.12, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.