Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. — ORANGE, Conn. — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $245 million.
The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.
Avangrid shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.12, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.
