Cambridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.4 million. The bank, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.62 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.9 million.

Cambridge shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

