Centene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.
The healthcare company posted revenue of $38.89 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.31 billion.
Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $144.5 billion to $146.5 billion.
