Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.89 billion.
The insurer posted revenue of $11.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.34 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.91 billion.
Chubb shares have declined roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $201.18, a decline of 3% in the last 12 months.
