Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ZURICH — ZURICH — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.89 billion. On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.41 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.34 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.91 billion.

Chubb shares have declined roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $201.18, a decline of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

GiftOutline Gift Article