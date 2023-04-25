Community Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. — DEWITT, N.Y. — Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $139.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $124.5 million, also missing Street forecasts.
Community Bank shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU