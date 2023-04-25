Corning: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. — CORNING, N.Y. — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $176 million.
The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.37 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 49 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.75 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLW