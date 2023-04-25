Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $563 million. On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.28 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.

