Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $563 million.
The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.28 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.
Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISV