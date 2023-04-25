Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $28 million in its first quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The private prison operator posted revenue of $608.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $590 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to $1 per share.

