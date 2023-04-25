Hubbell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. — SHELTON, Conn. — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $181.9 million.
The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.
Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.50 per share.
_____
