K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $55.5 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $470.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.9 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion.

