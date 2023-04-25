The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
LabCorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 25, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

BURLINGTON, N.C. — BURLINGTON, N.C. — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $212.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.82 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.78 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

LabCorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $17.75 per share.

