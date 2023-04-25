O-I Glass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — PERRYSBURG, Ohio — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $206 million.
The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 85 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI