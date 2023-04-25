Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $566.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $457.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.9 million.