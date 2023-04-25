Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $146.6 million.
The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $566.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $457.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.9 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB