OneMain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $179 million.
The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $855 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF