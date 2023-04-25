Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. — BELLEVUE, Wash. — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $733.9 million.
The truck maker posted revenue of $8.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.05 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.
