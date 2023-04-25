Peoples Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio — MARIETTA, Ohio — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.6 million.
The financial services and products company posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92 million.
