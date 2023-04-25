Peoples Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92 million.