PepsiCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion.
The food and beverage company posted revenue of $17.85 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.2 billion.
PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $7.27 per share.
