Raytheon Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion. On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.86 billion.

Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $72 billion to $73 billion.

