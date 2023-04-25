Renasant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. — TUPELO, Miss. — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46.1 million.
The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.6 million.
