Sensata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $86.4 million.
The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $998.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 98 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
