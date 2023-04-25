Southern First: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C. — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.
The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5 million, also missing Street forecasts.
