Spotify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of $1.24.

LUXEMBOURG — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $241.4 million in its first quarter.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.