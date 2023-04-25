Tenet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $143 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.30. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.92 to $6.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.8 billion to $20.2 billion.

